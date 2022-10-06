Toyota to resume sale of first mass-produced EV after recall -sources

Logo
FILE PHOTO: 2023 Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November, 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor displays concept versions of its next-generation electric vehicles at a news briefing in Tokyo, Japan June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Naomi Tajitsu
06 Oct 2022 11:50AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 11:50AM)
TOKYO -Toyota Motor Corp will soon resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, which it had recalled due to a risk the wheels could come loose, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than two months after it was first rolled out.

The automaker will submit measures to fix the problem to Japan's transport ministry on Thursday, the sources said, declining to be identified as the information has not been made public.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.

The SUV was recalled because sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.

Subaru Corp was also forced to recall its first all-electric vehicle jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra, for the same reason.

Source: Reuters

