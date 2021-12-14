Logo
Toyota extends partial production stoppage in Japan on supply shortage -Kyodo
FILE PHOTO: An employee of Toyota Motor Corp. works on the assembly line of Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) at the company's Motomachi plant in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Japan May 17, 2018. Picture taken May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

14 Dec 2021 07:34AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 08:04AM)
TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp said it would extend a partial production suspension at two factories in Japan due to COVID-19-related supply disruptions from Southeast Asia, Kyodo news reported.

Lost production from the suspension in December would now total about 14,000 vehicles instead of the 9,000 it flagged last Friday, according to Kyodo.

The cuts come as the world's biggest automaker tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Toyota will maintain its annual global production target of 9 million vehicles for fiscal year 2021, Kyodo said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

