Business

Toyota extends production curbs in Japan as COVID-19 infections rise
Business

Toyota extends production curbs in Japan as COVID-19 infections rise

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

24 Jan 2022 08:21PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 08:39PM)
TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp will halt more production in Japan this month because COVID-19 infections among autoworkers had slowed supplies of parts, the company said on Monday (Jan 24).

That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors, will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more than it announced last week, a spokesperson said.

The company will try to make up for lost production in February, the spokesperson added.

Toyota last week said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles because it did not have enough chips. The company's business year ends on Mar 31.

Source: Reuters/gs

