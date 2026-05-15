Toyota files to build $2 billion assembly line in Texas

May 14 : Toyota Motor has sought approval to build a new vehicle assembly line at its existing manufacturing complex in Texas with about $2 billion in planned investment, according to a filing.

• Construction at the proposed project in San Antonio, named "Project Orca", is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with vehicle production targeted to start in 2030, the filing with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts showed.

• Toyota's plans to invest $1.05 billion in buildings and other property improvements and $950 million in machinery and equipment.

• The project is expected to create 2,000 new jobs from 2028 to 2030.

• "We regularly evaluate our manufacturing footprint to ensure we remain competitive and aligned with customer demand. This reflects our long-term commitment of investing in the North American region, local manufacturing/jobs, and suppliers," Toyota said in a statement to Reuters.