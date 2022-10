TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp identified and fixed two safety issues with its first mass-market electric vehicle, regarding airbags and the risks of wheels coming off, the company said on Thursday.

Toyota's filing with the transport ministry was the first disclosure of the airbag issue.

If cleared by regulators, Thursday's move would allow Toyota and Subaru Corp to restart sales of the bZ4X sports utility vehicles and Solterra. Jointly developed, the two share the same architecture.