Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota group production, sales outside Japan rise to record for February
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota group production, sales outside Japan rise to record for February

Toyota group production, sales outside Japan rise to record for February

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

30 Mar 2022 12:36PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday (Mar 30) its group, including Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd, produced and sold record-high vehicles for February in markets outside Japan despite a parts shortage triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group's overseas production in February was 531,183 vehicles, a 16 per cent increase from the same month last year, while sales was 620,360, a 5.2 per cent jump from the same period a year ago.

For the group as a whole, it produced 884,528 vehicles and sold 774,860 globally for the month. Global production went up by almost 11 per cent for February year-over-year but global sales slid 1.6 per cent.

Just Toyota alone exceeded its February global production target plan released a month earlier by almost 41,000 vehicles. But the level was below the year-ago period due to a parts supply shortage in North America due to COVID-19 and tight parts supply in Europe because of rising demand.

It faced tight semiconductor supplies in China, but the automaker said it had used semiconductors that were rendered surplus from a factory shutdown in January due to COVID-19.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Toyota

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us