Toyota to halt production at 5 factories in January due to supply chain issues
File photo. A Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle awaits final inspection at a Toyota Motor factory in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on Apr 11, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Joe White)

20 Dec 2021 11:44AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:39PM)
TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday (Dec 20) it would suspend production at five domestic factories in January due to supply chain issues, chip shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's top automaker said that the stoppage at the factories will affect about 20,000 vehicles, but won't impact their annual target to manufacture nine million vehicles.

Last week, Toyota said it was projecting a bigger reduction in vehicle production in North America in January to 50,000 units due to supply chain issues.

Source: Reuters/aj

