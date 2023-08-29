Logo
Business

Toyota halts operations at 12 Japan factories due to system failure
Business

Toyota halts operations at 12 Japan factories due to system failure

Toyota halts operations at 12 Japan factories due to system failure

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toyota Motor Corp is seen at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 09:14AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 09:50AM)
TOKYO :Toyota Motor Corp suspended operations at a dozen vehicle assembly plants in Japan from Tuesday morning due to system failure, a company spokesperson said.

The world's largest automaker by sales has not been able to order components due to production system malfunction, which was "likely not due to a cyberattack", the spokesperson said, adding the company is looking into the cause.

It is not yet known how much output is affected, the spokesperson said.

All domestic assembly plants except for the Miyata plant in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka and Toyota unit Daihatsu's plant in Kyoto are affected, according to the spokesperson.

It was uncertain whether Toyota can resume production from Tuesday's afternoon shift, the spokesperson said.

Operations at the automaker ground to a halt last year when one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack.

Shares of Toyota were down 0.3 per cent at 2,429 yen in early Tokyo trade.

Source: Reuters

