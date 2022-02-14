Logo
Business

Toyota has still not resumed production in Ontario
Business

FILE PHOTO - A 2020 Toyota Mirai hydrogen electric fuel cell car is displayed at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

14 Feb 2022 10:55PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:55PM)
WASHINGTON : Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key U.S.-Canadian bridge reopened.

The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle, have halted production since Thursday because of parts shortages stemming from the border disruption from a protest by Canadian truckers.

Toyota said it expects "related disruptions to continue this week" in Ontario. Toyota also said its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama are still facing production impacts on Monday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

