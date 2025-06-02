Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota Industries to accept Toyota Group's $42 billion offer, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Toyota Industries to accept Toyota Group's $42 billion offer, Nikkei reports

Toyota Industries to accept Toyota Group's $42 billion offer, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem, Belgium, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

02 Jun 2025 11:12PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2025 11:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Toyota Industries is expected to accept the $42 billion takeover bid by the world's biggest automaker Toyota Motor Corp and other group companies as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The group companies are expected to take Toyota Industries private after it accepts the tender offer, the report said.

Toyota Motor had said in April it was considering participating in a potential buyout of major parts supplier Toyota Industries.

Kyodo news agency reported in May that Toyota Industries plans to accept a tender offer by Toyota Motor and was making arrangements to announce its intention as early as the same month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement