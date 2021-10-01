Logo
Toyota, Mazda's US joint venture to hire 1,700 additional employees
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: A staff member dusts off a Mazda car at its booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
01 Oct 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 03:53AM)
Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp's joint venture factory in the United States will hire 1,700 additional employees as it ramps up production, the companies said on Thursday.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, which has started making the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross model, expects to have 4,000 workers in total by next year, when production of the yet-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle will also begin.

The JV expects to produce 150,000 future Mazda crossover vehicles and 150,000 Toyota sport utility vehicles annually.

Last year, Toyota and Mazda increased their investment in the JV by US$830 million to US$2.3 billion.

Source: Reuters

