Toyota Motor to cut output for Middle East by nearly 40,000 vehicles, Nikkei reports

March 5 : Toyota Motor will produce nearly 40,000 fewer vehicles bound for Middle Eastern markets due to logistical concerns stemming from the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Toyota Motor has notified parts suppliers of its revised production plans for March and April, the report said.

The output cut comes after the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between Iran and Oman.

The cut will mainly affect popular models including the Toyota Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle, as well as sedans and commercial vans, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Toyota Motor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Toyota Motor's monthly exports to the Middle East are estimated at around 30,000 vehicles, meaning the cutbacks would amount to roughly 60 per cent to 70 per cent of that volume, the report added.