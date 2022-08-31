Logo
Toyota Motor to invest US$5.3 billion in Japan and US for EV battery supply
Toyota Motor to invest US$5.3 billion in Japan and US for EV battery supply

Toyota Motor's bZ Compact SUV is pictured after a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan on Dec 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

31 Aug 2022 02:19PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 04:32PM)
Toyota Motor will invest up to 730 billion yen (US$5.27 billion) in Japan and the United States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday (Aug 31).

The firm aims to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026 with an investment intended to augment battery production capacity in both the countries by up to 40 GWh.

It will invest about 400 billion yen on Toyota plants and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, a joint venture with Panasonic Holdings plant in the western Japanese city of Himeji.

In addition, about US$2.5 billion will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina.

Automakers worldwide are spending billions of dollars to ramp up battery and electric vehicle production in the face of tougher environmental regulations.

Source: Reuters

