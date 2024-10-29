Logo
Business

Toyota, NTT to make $3.3 billion R&D investment for AI self-driving, Nikkei reports
Toyota, NTT to make $3.3 billion R&D investment for AI self-driving, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

29 Oct 2024 04:02AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2024 04:08AM)
:Toyota Motor and Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will invest 500 billion yen ($3.26 billion) in research and development to create artificial intelligence software to improve self-driving, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The carmaker and the Tokyo-headquartered telecommunications major are planning to develop automotive software which will use AI to anticipate accidents and take control of the vehicle, the report said.

The firms are currently looking to have a working system ready by 2028 and provide it to other automakers.

The deal comes at a time when Japanese automakers are looking to tap into the booming advanced autonomous driving market, which is primarily dominated by Tesla and other Chinese firms.

Toyota's Mirai fuel-cell vehicle has been equipped with a hands-free driving function since 2021.

The two firms had joined hands back in 2017 to develop technology for 5G-connected cars and a capital tie-up as part of a smart city project in 2020.

Toyota Motor and NTT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 153.2300 yen)

Source: Reuters

