Business

Toyota plans 30% boost to 2026 hybrid vehicle output by 2028, Nikkei says
Toyota Motor Corp's Prius hybrid cars are seen on the assembly line of Toyota Motor Corp's Tsutsumi plant in Toyota, central Japan, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

04 Feb 2026 05:51PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2026 06:34PM)
TOKYO, Feb 4 : Toyota plans to boost production of hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles to about 6.7 million cars by 2028, 30 per cent higher than its 2026 target, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The world's largest automaker is aiming to raise global output to about 11.3 million vehicles in 2028, roughly 10 per cent above its 2026 plan, the paper said, adding that hybrids would account for about 60 per cent of production, up from around 50 per cent this year.

A Toyota statement said the company provides a rough estimate of future production prospects to suppliers and other partners every year as a reference for their planning, emphasising that these figures are a reference and not production or sales plans.

Source: Reuters
