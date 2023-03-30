Logo
Business

Toyota plans to boost production capacity at French plant
Business

Toyota plans to boost production capacity at French plant

Toyota plans to boost production capacity at French plant

Toyota employees wave French flags as the ten millionth Yaris car leaves the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) plant in Onnaing near Valenciennes, France, March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

30 Mar 2023 09:14PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 09:14PM)
VALENCIENNES, France : Japanese car maker Toyota plans to ramp up production capacity at its Valenciennes factory in northern France to 300,000 cars per year to meet increased European demand for hybrid vehicles, the chairman of Toyota's French arm said on Thursday.

The plant - which makes Toyota's popular city car Yaris and its SUV version Yaris Cross, last year manufactured 255,584 cars, making it the biggest car-making plant in France. It expects to hit a new record of 280,000 cars produced this year.

"We can do 290,000, even 300,000 today if there is demand," Jim Crosbie told reporters at the site.

Source: Reuters

