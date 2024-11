TOKYO : Toyota Motor posted a 20 per cent decline in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as slowing sales and production volume hurt results.

The 1.2 trillion yen ($7.81 billion) operating profit compared to 1.4 trillion yen in the same period last year, and the 1.2 trillion yen average of nine analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 153.7100 yen)