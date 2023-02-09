Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota posts surprise 22% rise in Q3 operating profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota posts surprise 22% rise in Q3 operating profit

Toyota posts surprise 22% rise in Q3 operating profit

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

09 Feb 2023 12:36PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 12:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday posted a surprise 22 per cent rise in third-quarter operating profit, as the positive effects of a weaker yen and volume increase exceeded the negative effect of soaring materials prices.

Operating profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 totalled 956.7 billion yen ($7.28 billion), beating the average 764.54 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 784.4 billion yen profit.

The world's largest automaker by sales stuck to its forecast for annual operating profit of 2.4 trillion yen for the year to end-March.

Toyota said last month its chief executive, Akio Toyoda, will step down in April as head of the company his grandfather founded, handing over to the leader of its Lexus luxury brand as the shift to electric vehicles challenges the car giant.

The company cut its annual production target for the fiscal year to March 31 by 1.1 per cent to about 9.1 million vehicles, in a sign of possible prolonged impact on output from a hard-to-predict chips and parts shortages.

Toyota shares, which were down 0.4 per cent just before the release of the earnings, reversed losses immediately after and were up 0.6 per cent at 1,909 yen by 0434 GMT.

($1 = 131.3500 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.