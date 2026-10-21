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Toyota to recall about 105,800 US vehicles over fire risk, NHTSA says
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Toyota to recall about 105,800 US vehicles over fire risk, NHTSA says

Toyota to recall about 105,800 US vehicles over fire risk, NHTSA says

The Toyota logo is shown on a Land Cruiser vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake

21 Oct 2026 03:51PM
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Oct 21 : Toyota is recalling 105,794 vehicles in the US over a potential fuel leak that could raise the risk of fire if it reaches an ignition source, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Here are some details:

• The recall involves certain 2024-2027 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid vehicles, the auto safety regulator said

• The recall is over issues with the fuel tube connection near the fuel tank, which could disconnect and leak fuel, and increase the risk of a fire, the regulator said

• As part of the remedy, dealers will install a supplemental clamp or replace the resin fuel tube free of charge, NHTSA said

Source: Reuters
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