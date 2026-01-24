Toyota to recall around 162,000 US vehicles over faulty display screen

Jan 23 : Toyota said on Friday that it was conducting a safety recall involving around 162,000 vehicles in the United States over a faulty multimedia display.

The recall includes certain model year 2024-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

The multimedia display may become stuck on a camera view or display a black image under certain circumstances in the subject vehicles, the Japanese automaker said in a statement, potentially not meeting a federal safety standard.

Customers will be notified of this issue by late March, it added.