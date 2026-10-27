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Toyota to recall more than 228,000 US vehicles over unsecured seat back risk, NHTSA says
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Toyota to recall more than 228,000 US vehicles over unsecured seat back risk, NHTSA says

Toyota to recall more than 228,000 US vehicles over unsecured seat back risk, NHTSA says

FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

27 Oct 2026 03:45PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 03:53PM)
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Oct 27 : Toyota is recalling 228,367 vehicles in the US over seat backs that may fail to stay secured in a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday. 

Here are some more details:

• The recall involves certain 2022-2026 Toyota Sienna Hybrid vehicles, the auto safety regulator said.

• NHTSA said that in certain frontal crashes, the force could disengage the seat back from its locked position, failing to properly restrain occupants and increasing injury risk.

• Dealers will update software or replace seat backs, free of charge, depending on the vehicle configuration, NHTSA added.

Source: Reuters
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