Business

Toyota to recall over 42,000 vehicles over loss of power brake assist, NHTSA says
Toyota to recall over 42,000 vehicles over loss of power brake assist, NHTSA says

FILE PHOTO: Toyota's logo is seen in their exhibition stall at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

27 Sep 2024 06:27PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2024 12:46AM)
Toyota Motor Corp is recalling over 42,000 U.S. vehicles over loss of power brake assist that can extend the distance required to stop, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles. The agency flagged a software error in the electronic control unit that manages the vehicle during skidding, which could result in loss of braking assistance when turning a corner.

A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required for vehicle to stop, which increases the risk of a crash.

Source: Reuters

