Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW
FILE PHOTO: People stand near a Toyota GR Supra at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

28 Jan 2022 01:15PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 01:42PM)
TOKYO: Japan's Toyota Motor said on Friday (Jan 28) its vehicle sales rose by 10.1 per cent last year, making it the world's biggest carmaker for a second straight year and putting it further ahead of its nearest rival, Germany's Volkswagen AG.

The carmaker said sales were 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors.

That compares with 8.9 million delivered by Volkswagen in the same period, 5 per cent fewer than in 2020 and its lowest sales figures in 10 years.

Carmakers have been forced to cut output because a shortage of semiconductors during the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, boosting competition for the key component among makers of consumer electronic devices.

However, the Japanese company has weathered the pandemic better than most other carmakers because its home market, Japan, and parts of Asia, have been less affected than Europe.

Toyota, which releases third-quarter earnings on Feb 9, has said it is likely to fall short of a production target of 9 million vehicles in the business year that ends on Mar 31 because of disruptions linked to COVID-19.

Source: Reuters

