Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

FILE PHOTO: Workers install the fuel cell power system in a Toyota Mirai at a Toyota Motor Corp. factory in Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Apriil 11, 2019. REUTERS/Joe White

27 Apr 2022 12:42PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 12:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan.

Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8 per cent increase from the same month last year and a monthly record.

But Toyota saw an almost 16 per cent drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles. It was hit with cyberattack against one of its suppliers during the Month that brought all domestic factory operation to a grinding halt for one business day.

Domestic production is likely going to be seen of further evidence of the weak state of the Japanese economy, as it struggles with higher costs and slow growth.

Toyota's domestic production took a hit after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in northeastern Japan hampered supplies of parts. Operations for group automakers Hino Motors and Daihatsu, were also impacted.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us