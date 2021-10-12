Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound: Sources

Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound: Sources

The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, Apr 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

12 Oct 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corporation in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said.

Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to nine million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output.

The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

Related:

"Nothing has yet been decided about production plans beyond November," a Toyota spokesperson said.

"COVID infection rates in Southeast Asia are dropping dramatically and people's concerns about production risk are easing," said Takashi Miyao, a researcher at automotive industry consultant Carnorama. "It looks like the industry is emerging from a tunnel," he added.

Toyota, which had hardened its supply chain against disruptions after the 2011 earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast, was the last of the major automakers to revise down production plans because of parts shortages.

The pandemic forced component factories to close while also driving up demand for semiconductors that carmakers needed as people forced to stay home bought tablets and other electronic devices.

With too few parts, automakers have been unable to take advantage of a rebound in demand for cars in key markets such as China. Vehicle sales there in September dipped by a fifth from a year earlier.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Toyota

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us