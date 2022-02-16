Logo
Toyota resumes normal North America operations
FILE PHOTO: An employee works under a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan February 5, 2016. Toyota Motor Corp raised on Friday its full-year sales forecast for North America due to strong demand in the United States, while posting a lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter due to an increase in expenses. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

16 Feb 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:27PM)
WASHINGTON : Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it has resumed normal production at six plants in Ontario and the United States after protests by Canadian truck drivers prompted supply problems.

The Japanese automaker's three plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle and other vehicles, had halted production last Thursday after protesters had blocked traffic to a key Detroit-Windsor bridge. Toyota said Monday its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama were still facing production impacts even after the bridge reopened.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

