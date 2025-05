TOKYO : Toyota unveiled an overhauled RAV4 on Wednesday and said the compact sport utility vehicle would be the first Toyota model to be equipped with the Japanese automaker's Arene software development platform.

Toyota plans to launch the new RAV4 in North America, Japan and Europe in the current business year to end-March 2026.

The sixth-generation RAV4 will come in variants with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.