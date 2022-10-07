Toyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info from T-Connect service possibly leaked

(Corrects to show number refers to pieces of customer information (not customers), in headline, paragraph 1)

TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had found that about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota said 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.

