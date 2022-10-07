Logo
Toyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info from T-Connect service possibly leaked
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

07 Oct 2022 03:34PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 04:34PM)
(Corrects to show number refers to pieces of customer information (not customers), in headline, paragraph 1)

TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had found that about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota said 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.

(This story has been corrected to show number refers to pieces of customer information (not customers), in headline and paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters

