Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources

Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
FILE PHOTO: 2023 Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November, 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor displays concept versions of its next-generation electric vehicles at a news briefing in Tokyo, Japan June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Naomi Tajitsu
06 Oct 2022 11:50AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 12:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO -Toyota Motor Corp expects to resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after the automaker fixed a defect that caused an embarrassing recall of the new bZ4X.

Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than two months after the model was launched, because of the wheel issue. The recall had frozen deliveries of the car while Toyota engineers worked to address the defect.

The automaker will submit measures to fix the problem to Japan's transport ministry on Thursday, the people said, declining to be identified as the information has not been made public.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.

Subaru Corp was also forced to recall its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, for the same wheel issue. The two EVs were jointly developed and share the same architecture.

The recall had effectively stopped the launch of the Solterra in the U.S. market.

Toyota has faced criticism by some environmental groups and investors who want the company to move faster to adopt battery electric vehicles.

Last year, the Japanese automaker committed about $30 billion to develop battery electric vehicles. It expects the company's annual sales of such cars to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, about one-third of current annual sales of its gasoline-powered cars.

Toyota had said at the time of the recall that sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen in the EV, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.