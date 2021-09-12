Logo
Business

Toyota says it will fight US House electric vehicle tax plan
Toyota says it will fight US House electric vehicle tax plan

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

12 Sep 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 05:29AM)
WASHINGTON : Toyota Motor Corp said Saturday it will sharply oppose a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional US$4,500 tax incentive.

Japan's largest automaker said the plan unveiled late Friday discriminates "against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize." The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto plants.

Toyota added that it will also "fight to focus taxpayer dollars on making all electrified vehicles accessible for American consumers who can’t afford high-priced cars and trucks."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

