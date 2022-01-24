Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota says its Tianjin joint venture resumed production on Jan 22
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota says its Tianjin joint venture resumed production on Jan 22

Toyota says its Tianjin joint venture resumed production on Jan 22

FILE PHOTO: People walk under a logo of Toyota Motor Corp at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

24 Jan 2022 12:11PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Toyota said operations at its joint venture complex in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin resumed operations on Saturday after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted it to shut the plant, a Toyota spokesperson said.

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days, the Beijing-based spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The plant was shut due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us