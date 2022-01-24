Toyota says its Tianjin joint venture resumed production on Jan 22

SHANGHAI : Toyota said operations at its joint venture complex in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin resumed operations on Saturday after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted it to shut the plant, a Toyota spokesperson said.

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days, the Beijing-based spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The plant was shut due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)