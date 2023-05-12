Logo
Business

Toyota says more than 2 million face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

12 May 2023 12:53PM (Updated: 12 May 2023 02:04PM)
TOKYO :Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday the vehicle data of about 2.15 million users was left publicly available in Japan for about a decade from November 2013 to mid-April.

The leak, attributed to a setting error in the cloud environment, could encompass details such as vehicle locations and identification numbers of vehicle devices, but there were no reports of malicious use, the company said.

Affected customers included those who signed up for the T-Connect network service from the start of 2012 until April 17, Toyota said, apologising for causing concern.

Also affected were users of G-Link, a similar service for owners of the luxury Lexus-branded vehicles, that provides features such as emergency support.

Toyota said steps to block outside access to the data were taken after the issue was discovered and an investigation into all cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corp was ongoing.

Source: Reuters

