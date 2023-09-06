Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 11:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : A malfunction that shut down all of Toyota Motor's assembly plants in Japan for about a day last week occurred because some servers used to process parts orders became unavailable after maintenance procedures, the company said.

The system halt followed an error due to insufficient disk space on some of the servers and was not caused by a cyberattack, the world's largest automaker by sales said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The system was restored after the data was transferred to a server with a larger capacity," Toyota said.

The issue occurred following regular maintenance work on the servers, the company said, adding that it would review its maintenance procedures.

Two people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters the malfunction occurred during an update of the automaker's parts ordering system.

Toyota restarted operations at its assembly plants in its home market on Wednesday last week, a day after the malfunction occurred.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.