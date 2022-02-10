Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota says trucking protests force cuts to Canadian production
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota says trucking protests force cuts to Canadian production

Toyota says trucking protests force cuts to Canadian production

FILE PHOTO: New cars are seen at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

10 Feb 2022 09:06AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 09:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday (Feb 9) it did not expect its auto plants in Ontario to produce vehicles for the rest of the week, because of supply problems stemming from COVID-19 trucking protests and other factors.

"Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID-related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada," the company said.

Toyota builds the RAV4 model and its hybrid version as well as the Lexus RX 350 and the RX 450h at its Ontario plants.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us