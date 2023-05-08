Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota says Yaris model safe in Thailand after safety concerns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota says Yaris model safe in Thailand after safety concerns

Toyota says Yaris model safe in Thailand after safety concerns
08 May 2023 03:23PM (Updated: 08 May 2023 03:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp has stopped sales of its Yaris ATIV but the vehicle is safe, and the company urges all parties involved to cooperate on inspections and investigations, senior officials said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok, Toyota's CEO for Asia, Masahiko Maeda, CEO Asia Region, said the vehicles customers were using were safe and the vehicle was a quality car. Maeda said there were problems with pressures at the factory and time pressure to produce the car.

Toyota affiliate Daihatsu had rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests for some 88,000 small cars, most of which were sold under the Toyota brand, the companies said last week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.