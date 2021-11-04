Logo
Toyota second-quarter quarterly profit climbs 48per cent, lifts outlook
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

04 Nov 2021 12:34PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 12:50PM)
TOKYO :Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48per cent rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen.

Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than an average 593.3 billion yen forecast based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast to 2.8 trillion yen from 2.5 trillion yen. That prediction is lower than a mean 2.92 trillion yen profit based on forecasts from 21 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

The maker of the RAV4 SUV crossover and Prius hybrid lowered its full-year sales target to 10.29 million vehicles from 10.55 million.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

