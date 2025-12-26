Logo
Toyota sees 2026 output exceeding 10 million vehicles, sources say
Toyota sees 2026 output exceeding 10 million vehicles, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is shown on a Land Cruiser vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

26 Dec 2025 04:38PM
TOKYO, ‌Dec 26 : Toyota Motor has started notifying its parts suppliers that it expects its auto output to exceed 10 million units in 2026 ‌amid robust hybrid car ‌demand in the United States, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Toyota's global output in the first 11 ‍months of 2025 rose 4.9 per cent from a year earlier to 9.18 million, and component makers anticipate ​its annual ‌output to total around 10 million this year.

A Toyota ​spokesperson said the automaker would not ⁠disclose specific ‌figures for global production for ​2026, but that it is sharing its estimates with ‍related companies to help them ⁠set their output plans.

Source: Reuters
