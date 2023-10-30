Logo
Business

Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output
Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output

Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan output

Attendees listen as President, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors at Toyota Motor Corporation Koji Sato holds a press briefing during a press day of the Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

30 Oct 2023 12:32PM
TOKYO : Toyota Motor said on Monday that worldwide production rose 1.5 per cent in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the United States and in Europe.

The Japanese automaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8 per cent from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6 per cent decline in overseas output.

The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6 per cent jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.

Its sales and production both hit a record for the month.

Toyota has sold more than 7.5 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year.

The figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

Domestic sales surged 20.5 per cent in September, while those in the United States rose 14 per cent and sales in Europe were up 18.1 per cent.

In contrast, output and sales in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam fell in September due to tougher economic conditions.

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Toyota reported a nearly 7 per cent decline in production even as it reported slightly higher year-on-year sales.

Source: Reuters

