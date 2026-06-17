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Toyota shareholders back Toyoda as chairman and new CEO Kon at annual meeting
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Toyota shareholders back Toyoda as chairman and new CEO Kon at annual meeting

Toyota shareholders back Toyoda as chairman and new CEO Kon at annual meeting

FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor's incoming CEO Kenta Kon attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 12:55PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 01:33PM)
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TOYOTA CITY, Japan, June 17 : Toyota Motor shareholders re-elected Akio Toyoda as chairman and backed new CEO Kenta Kon as a board member on Tuesday, endorsing the automaker's leadership at the first annual meeting held during Kon's tenure.

Shareholders also approved the re-election of four other directors. 

The approvals highlight investor support for the course set out by the world's top-selling automaker, which has seen hybrid vehicle sales grow in markets like the U.S. and Japan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kon said the company would continue to invest steadily in growth areas such as AI, robotics and its multi-pathway strategy utilising various powertrains without "hitting the brakes suddenly".

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Kon, who used to work as Toyoda's secretary and became CEO in April, formally took his seat on the board.

Former CEO Koji Sato, now vice chairman, stepped down from the board.

Source: Reuters
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