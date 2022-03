TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp has told its main suppliers it would reduce domestic production by up to 20per cent from previous its plan for the three months starting April, a regional newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker is planning to scale back domestic production by about 20per cent in April, roughly 10per cent in May and about 5per cent in June from previous plan, the Chubu Keizai Shimbun reported.

