Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors penalized $1.6 billion over emissions fraud scheme, DOJ says
FILE PHOTO: Hino Motors Ltd displays its new Hybrid Profia, a diesel-hybrid version of its large commercial truck model at its R&D Centre at Hino in Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Naomi Tajitsu/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 06:21AM
A subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Toyota faces $1.6 billion in penalties after pleading guilty to having engaged in a multi-year emissions fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark A. Goldsmith for the Eastern District of Michigan accepted Hino Motors' guilty plea and sentenced the company to pay a fine of $521.76 million and serve a five-year term of probation during which it will be prohibited from importing diesel engines it has manufactured into the United States, the Justice Department said.

The court also entered a $1.087 billion forfeiture money judgment against the company, according to the Justice Department.

Source: Reuters
