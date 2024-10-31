Logo
Business

Toyota supplier Denso cuts full-year profit forecast by 21%
Business

A general view of Denso's headquarters in the city of Kariya in central Japan January 2020. Denso Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

31 Oct 2024 10:21AM
TOKYO : Japan's Denso, a leading supplier to Toyota, slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by 21 per cent on Thursday after its second-quarter profit missed analysts' expectations.

The company cut its operating profit forecast for the financial year to March 31 to 550 billion yen ($3.58 billion) from 692 billion yen, missing the average estimate of 672.2 billion yen, according to 16 analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Operating profit for the July-September period rose 11 per cent to 130.7 yen, versus 136.5 billion yen estimated on average by seven analysts. A year earlier, the company earned 117.4 billion yen in profit.

($1 = 153.5000 yen)

Source: Reuters

