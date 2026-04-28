Toyota supplier Denso expects FY 2027 profit drop on Middle East uncertainty, spending

NAGOYA, Japan, April 28 : Japan's Denso, a major supplier to Toyota, said on Tuesday it expects operating profit in the financial year that began this month to fall from the prior year, citing uncertainty over the Middle East and higher investment spending.

The world's second‑largest auto parts supplier forecast operating profit of 500 billion yen ($3.13 billion) for the year ending March 2027, down 9.5 per cent from 552.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The weaker outlook follows a 50 per cent jump in fourth-quarter operating profit, as higher production volumes helped offset rising tariff, parts and material costs.

Operating profit for the three months ended March totalled 176.6 billion yen, beating a median forecast of 171.3 billion yen in an LSEG survey of eight analysts and up from 117.4 billion yen a year earlier.

Denso generates more than half of its revenue from Toyota group companies.

($1 = 159.5100 yen)