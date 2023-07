TOKYO : Japan's Denso, a leading supplier to Toyota, posted a 48.3 per cent rise in first quarter profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

Operating profit for the three months to end-June totalled 94.38 billion yen ($676.90 million), versus the average of 145.78 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts.

A year earlier, the company earned 63.6 billion yen in profit.

($1 = 139.4300 yen)