Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota supplier Denso posts big jump in Q3 profit, but misses estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota supplier Denso posts big jump in Q3 profit, but misses estimates

Toyota supplier Denso posts big jump in Q3 profit, but misses estimates

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Denso's headquarters in the city of Kariya in central Japan January 2020. Denso Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

31 Jan 2025 10:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Denso, a leading auto parts supplier to Toyota, posted a 462 per cent increase in third-quarter operating profit on Friday, but missed analysts' estimates.

Operating profit for the three months to end-December totalled 150.3 billion yen ($975.97 million), versus 152.5 billion yen estimated on average by eight analysts surveyed by LSEG.

A year earlier, the company had posted a much smaller operating profit of 26.8 billion yen. Denso maintained its 550-billion-yen operating profit forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

($1 = 154.0000 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement