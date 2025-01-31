Toyota supplier Denso posts big jump in Q3 profit, but misses estimates

TOKYO : Japan's Denso, a leading auto parts supplier to Toyota, posted a 462 per cent increase in third-quarter operating profit on Friday, but missed analysts' estimates.

Operating profit for the three months to end-December totalled 150.3 billion yen ($975.97 million), versus 152.5 billion yen estimated on average by eight analysts surveyed by LSEG.

A year earlier, the company had posted a much smaller operating profit of 26.8 billion yen. Denso maintained its 550-billion-yen operating profit forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

($1 = 154.0000 yen)