Toyota supplier Denso to withdraw proposal to buy chipmaker Rohm, Nikkei says

TOKYO, April 25 : Japanese auto parts giant Denso will withdraw its offer to acquire Rohm after it failed to win the chipmaker's support for the tie-up, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

Toyota supplier Denso had made the bid last month in a move that would have expended its control over power management chips used in electric vehicles and data centres.

Rohm said late last month it was starting talks with Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric about integrating their power semiconductor business.

Denso did not immediately reply to a request for comment.