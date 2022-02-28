Logo
Toyota to suspend all domestic factory operation after cyberattack - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

28 Feb 2022 06:42PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 06:44PM)
TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp will suspend all domestic factory operations after a supplier suffered a cyberattack, the Nikkei daily newspaper reported on Monday.

A Toyota spokesperson said it is still checking the status of operations.

One of Toyota's suppliers, Kojima Industries Corporation, was hit by the attack, the newspaper reported.

An official at Kojima Industries Corporation was not immediately available to comment.

Suspending all domestic factory operations for a day is estimated to affect more than 10,000 units, or about 5per cent of Toyota's monthly production in Japan, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

