Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan

Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Toyota's profit declined 31% in the January-March 2022 quarter from the year before, but the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

18 May 2022 11:40AM (Updated: 18 May 2022 11:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp is using well water at its factories to avoid the impact of an industrial water supply disruption in central Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday (May 18(

A leakage at a water facility in the Aichi prefecture has disrupted industrial water supply, affecting more than 130 business establishments, local government officials said. Those establishments include firms and factories with ties to Toyota.

Japan's largest automaker will be able to operate as usual on Wednesday and will continue to monitor the situation after that, the spokesperson said.

Media reports had said industrial water supply would stop by around 9am local time on Wednesday at 131 businesses in 12 municipalities in the Aichi prefecture, including the city of Toyota where the automaker's headquarters is located.

But supply had not completely stopped as of 11.15am, an official at Aichi Public Enterprise Bureau told Reuters, adding it was uncertain when the disruption would be fixed.

Some major assembly lines at Toyota's factories in the area had already planned to suspend production, prior to the water supply issue, due to parts shortage stemming from the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Toyota

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us