Toyota unit Hino Motors charged with diesel emissions fraud
FILE PHOTO: Hino Motors' logo is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

16 Jan 2025 01:18AM
Toyota Motor unit Hino Motors on Wednesday was charged with fraud in U.S. District Court in Detroit for unlawfully selling 105,000 heavy-duty diesel engines in the United States that did not meet emissions standards.

A company-commissioned panel said in a report in 2022 Hino had falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, or more than a decade earlier than previously indicated. The Justice Department said Hino had sold engines that did not comply beginning in 2010 through 2022.

Source: Reuters

