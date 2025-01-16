Toyota unit Hino Motors charged with diesel emissions fraud

Toyota Motor unit Hino Motors on Wednesday was charged with fraud in U.S. District Court in Detroit for unlawfully selling 105,000 heavy-duty diesel engines in the United States that did not meet emissions standards.

A company-commissioned panel said in a report in 2022 Hino had falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, or more than a decade earlier than previously indicated. The Justice Department said Hino had sold engines that did not comply beginning in 2010 through 2022.